Medtronic PLC $MDT Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Medtronic by 3,577.8% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Jellison acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,850. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Medtronic from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on Medtronic from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Medtronic from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Medtronic from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MDT

Medtronic Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:MDT opened at $94.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.01 and a 200-day moving average of $88.93. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $99.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 78.24%.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.