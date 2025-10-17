Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Short Interest Up 908.9% in September

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 79,700 shares, an increase of 908.9% from the September 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Capita Stock Performance

Capita stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18. Capita has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $4.56.

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

