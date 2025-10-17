Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Short Interest Up 908.9% in September

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 79,700 shares, an increase of 908.9% from the September 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Capita Stock Performance
Capita stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18. Capita has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $4.56.
Capita Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Capita
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Salesforce’s Long-Awaited Inflection is Here: Rally On!
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Rocket Lab USA Receives Wall Street Validation: Time to Buy?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Archer Buys Rival’s Patent Treasure Trove in Strategic Move
Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.