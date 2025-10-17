Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,789 Shares of Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after purchasing an additional 29,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 price target on shares of Paychex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $141.29.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $126.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.06. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.02 and a 12 month high of $161.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 45.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.08%.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

