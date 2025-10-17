China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Short Interest Update

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,165,000 shares, a growth of 573.0% from the September 15th total of 173,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11,650.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11,650.0 days.

China Overseas Property Stock Performance

Shares of China Overseas Property stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. China Overseas Property has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68.

About China Overseas Property

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services in Hong Kong, Macau, and Mainland China. It operates through Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Space Trading Business segments. The Property Management Services segment offers security, repair and maintenance, cleaning, and garden landscape maintenance services to residential communities, commercial properties, government properties, and construction sites.

