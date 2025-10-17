China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Short Interest Update

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,165,000 shares, a growth of 573.0% from the September 15th total of 173,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11,650.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11,650.0 days.
China Overseas Property Stock Performance
Shares of China Overseas Property stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. China Overseas Property has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68.
About China Overseas Property
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than China Overseas Property
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Salesforce’s Long-Awaited Inflection is Here: Rally On!
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Rocket Lab USA Receives Wall Street Validation: Time to Buy?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Archer Buys Rival’s Patent Treasure Trove in Strategic Move
Receive News & Ratings for China Overseas Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Overseas Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.