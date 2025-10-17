Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nebius Group were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Nebius Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Nebius Group by 125.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Nebius Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nebius Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Nebius Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NBIS. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Nebius Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nebius Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.20.

NBIS opened at $123.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.86 and a beta of 3.45. Nebius Group N.V. has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.63.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.60 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 99.34% and a return on equity of 6.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

