Dundee Corporation (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dundee Corporation (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 58,000 shares, an increase of 360.3% from the September 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 80,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Dundee Trading Down 7.3%

OTCMKTS DDEJF opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 49.64 and a current ratio of 49.64. Dundee has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $268.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter.

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

