Reprogrammed Interchange Llc Sells 33,668 Shares of Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR) Stock

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 33,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $1,020,813.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,278,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,752,537.76. This represents a 2.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Reprogrammed Interchange Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 13th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 22,006 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $713,874.64.
- On Friday, October 10th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 40,983 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $1,269,243.51.
- On Thursday, October 9th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 48,884 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $1,567,709.88.
- On Wednesday, October 8th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 75,262 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $2,549,123.94.
- On Tuesday, October 7th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 27,624 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $934,796.16.
- On Monday, October 6th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 70,763 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $2,618,938.63.
- On Friday, October 3rd, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 7,901 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $298,894.83.
- On Thursday, October 2nd, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 32,451 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,292,523.33.
- On Wednesday, October 1st, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 1,400 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $54,866.00.
- On Tuesday, September 16th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 447,278 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $688,808.12.
Vor Biopharma Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VOR opened at $29.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $199.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.07. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $65.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOR. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 51,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 26,535 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vor Biopharma by 218.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 58,247 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $66,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on VOR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vor Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Vor Biopharma to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.83.
About Vor Biopharma
Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company’s VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.
