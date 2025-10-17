Reprogrammed Interchange Llc Sells 33,668 Shares of Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR) Stock

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 33,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $1,020,813.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,278,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,752,537.76. This represents a 2.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Reprogrammed Interchange Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 13th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 22,006 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $713,874.64.

On Friday, October 10th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 40,983 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $1,269,243.51.

On Thursday, October 9th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 48,884 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $1,567,709.88.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 75,262 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $2,549,123.94.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 27,624 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $934,796.16.

On Monday, October 6th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 70,763 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $2,618,938.63.

On Friday, October 3rd, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 7,901 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $298,894.83.

On Thursday, October 2nd, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 32,451 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,292,523.33.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 1,400 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $54,866.00.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 447,278 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $688,808.12.

Vor Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VOR opened at $29.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $199.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.07. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $65.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vor Biopharma ( NASDAQ:VOR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($43.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.40) by ($32.20).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOR. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 51,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 26,535 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vor Biopharma by 218.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 58,247 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $66,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on VOR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vor Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Vor Biopharma to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.83.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company’s VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

