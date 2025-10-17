Contrasting Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) & IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) and Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.8% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.0% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for IDEXX Laboratories and Lucid Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEXX Laboratories 0 4 7 1 2.75 Lucid Diagnostics 1 0 5 0 2.67

Earnings and Valuation

IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus price target of $656.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.01%. Lucid Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $3.70, indicating a potential upside of 200.81%. Given Lucid Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lucid Diagnostics is more favorable than IDEXX Laboratories.

This table compares IDEXX Laboratories and Lucid Diagnostics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEXX Laboratories $3.90 billion 13.08 $887.87 million $12.01 53.07 Lucid Diagnostics $4.35 million 37.74 -$45.53 million ($1.19) -1.03

IDEXX Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Diagnostics. Lucid Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDEXX Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

IDEXX Laboratories has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucid Diagnostics has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IDEXX Laboratories and Lucid Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEXX Laboratories 24.41% 64.42% 29.89% Lucid Diagnostics -1,476.35% N/A -120.43%

Summary

IDEXX Laboratories beats Lucid Diagnostics on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy. It also provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory diagnostic instruments, and services for biomedical research community. In addition, the company offers diagnostic and health-monitoring products for livestock, poultry, and dairy; products that test water for various microbiological contaminants; point-of-care electrolytes and blood gas analyzers; in-clinic chemistry, blood and urine chemistry, hematology, immunoassay, urinalysis, and coagulation analyzers; and SNAP rapid assays test kits. Further, it provides Colilert, Colilert-18, and Colisure tests, which detect the presence of total coliforms and E. coli in water; Enterolert, Pseudalert, Filta-Max and Filta-Max xpress, Legiolert, and Quanti-Tray products; and veterinary software and services for independent veterinary clinics and corporate groups. Additionally, the company offers human medical point-of-care products and laboratory diagnostics services. The company markets its products through marketing, customer service, sales, and technical service groups, as well as through independent distributors and other resellers. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Westbrook, Maine.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma. Its flagship product, the EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test performed on samples collected with the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell collection device, a testing tool with the goal of preventing EAC deaths through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk GERD patients. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a subsidiary of PAVmed Inc.

