M3 Advisory Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

M3 Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,281 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 9.2% in the second quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 21.1% in the second quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 8.3% in the second quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in Visa by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,658 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criteria Caixa S.A.U. grew its holdings in Visa by 20.3% in the second quarter. Criteria Caixa S.A.U. now owns 69,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,720 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total transaction of $3,589,015.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $183,815.10. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 3.1%

NYSE V opened at $335.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $614.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $344.20 and a 200 day moving average of $346.87. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $280.78 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

