Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 318 Shares of Toyota Motor Corporation $TM

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TM. Zacks Research raised Toyota Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Toyota Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of TM opened at $195.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.62. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 12 month low of $155.00 and a 12 month high of $202.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.73 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.77%. Toyota Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-14.100 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

