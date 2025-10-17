Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,550 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 89.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $403,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 27.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1,132.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WTFC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.57.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

WTFC opened at $120.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.83. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $89.10 and a twelve month high of $142.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $670.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.43 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO David A. Dykstra sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $1,965,321.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 182,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,965,818.24. This trade represents a 7.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer purchased 3,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.35 per share, with a total value of $103,265.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 3,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,265.65. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.