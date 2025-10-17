Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 502.21 ($6.75) and traded as high as GBX 570 ($7.66). Audioboom Group shares last traded at GBX 544.27 ($7.32), with a volume of 264,875 shares traded.

Audioboom Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 502.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 406.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £93.25 million, a PE ratio of 2,568.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stuart Last sold 10,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 480, for a total transaction of £51,168. Insiders own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

Audioboom Group Company Profile

Audioboom is a global leader in podcasting – our shows are downloaded more than 98 million times each month by 30 million unique listeners around the world. Audioboom is ranked as the fourth largest podcast publisher in the US by Triton Digital.

Audioboom’s ad-tech and monetisation platform underpins a scalable content business that provides commercial services for a premium network of 250 top tier podcasts, with key partners including ‘Casefile True Crime’ (US), ‘Morbid’ (US), ‘True Crime Obsessed’ (US), ‘The Morning Toast’ (US), ‘No Such Thing As A Fish’ (UK), and ‘The Cycling Podcast’ (UK).

The Audioboom Originals Network is a slate of content developed and produced by Audioboom including ‘Dark Air with Terry Carnation’, ‘RELAX!’, ‘Baby Mamas No Dramas’, ‘Covert’, ‘It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey’, ‘Mafia’, ‘Huddled Masses’ and ‘What Makes A Killer’.

Audioboom operates internationally, with operations and global partnerships across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

