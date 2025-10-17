Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and traded as low as $1.90. Trinseo shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 203,846 shares.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Trinseo currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company has a market cap of $69.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $784.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.82 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Trinseo PLC will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew Farrell purchased 48,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $118,119.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 250,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,046.75. This represents a 24.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,028 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Trinseo by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 44,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Brightline Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trinseo by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in Trinseo by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 72,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Trinseo by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 103,294 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

