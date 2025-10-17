MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and traded as low as $6.27. MFS Charter Income Trust shares last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 65,539 shares traded.

MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Down 0.9%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

MFS Charter Income Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be given a $0.0453 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.7%. This is a boost from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th.

Institutional Trading of MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the first quarter worth $34,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the second quarter worth $70,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the first quarter worth $71,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the first quarter worth $125,000.

(Get Free Report)

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.