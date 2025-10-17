MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and traded as low as $6.27. MFS Charter Income Trust shares last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 65,539 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be given a $0.0453 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.7%. This is a boost from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th.
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
