Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.66 and traded as low as $22.22. Ryerson shares last traded at $22.46, with a volume of 181,169 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ryerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $25.00.

Ryerson Stock Down 2.1%

The company has a market cap of $723.21 million, a P/E ratio of -49.91 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Ryerson had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Ryerson has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Corporation will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Ryerson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is -166.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 2,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $56,222.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 23,516 shares in the company, valued at $522,995.84. This represents a 9.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryerson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,396,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,057,000 after acquiring an additional 691,737 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,377,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,190,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,345,000 after acquiring an additional 176,878 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,100,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,736,000 after acquiring an additional 93,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

