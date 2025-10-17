Corcel (LON:CRCL) Trading Down 8.4% – Here’s What Happened

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.38 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.38 ($0.01). Approximately 408,623,188 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,184% from the average daily volume of 31,827,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.42 ($0.01).

Corcel Stock Down 4.3%

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.33. The firm has a market cap of £21.23 million, a P/E ratio of -224.38 and a beta of 0.90.

About Corcel

(Get Free Report)

Corcel PLC is an upstream oil and gas development company with residual interests in battery metals. Its diversified portfolio includes projects in the onshore Kwanza Basin in Angola, legacy battery metal interests such as rare earth element appraisal in Western Australia, and an option to acquire gas production onshore Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.