Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 57.31 ($0.77) and traded as low as GBX 54.50 ($0.73). Venture Life Group shares last traded at GBX 56.61 ($0.76), with a volume of 61,222 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 57.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 52.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £71.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,368.42, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45.

Venture Life Group last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 0.83 EPS for the quarter. Venture Life Group had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 0.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Venture Life Group plc will post 6.1391542 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Venture Life Group news, insider Mark Adams bought 88,999 shares of Venture Life Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 56 per share, for a total transaction of £49,839.44. 6.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Venture Life is an international consumer self-care company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercialising products for the global self-care market.

With operations in the UK, The Netherlands and Italy, the Group’s product portfolio includes some key products such as the UltraDEX and Dentyl oral care product ranges, food supplements for maintaining brain function, medical devices for women’s intimate healthcare, fungal infections and proctology, and dermo-cosmetics for addressing the signs of ageing.

The products, which are typically recommended by pharmacists or healthcare practitioners, are available primarily through pharmacies and grocery multiples.

