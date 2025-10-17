Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 720.20 ($9.68) and traded as low as GBX 622 ($8.36). Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at GBX 630 ($8.47), with a volume of 59,573 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 target price on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,150.

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Down 1.9%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 720.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 782.11. The stock has a market cap of £358.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1,889.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX 11.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Mortgage Advice Bureau had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mortgage Advice Bureau will post 44.7385003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mortgage Advice Bureau

In related news, insider Emilie McCarthy acquired 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 730 per share, for a total transaction of £9,993.70. Also, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 710 per share, with a total value of £1,867.30. Insiders acquired 2,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,202 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

(Get Free Report)

MAB is one of the UK’s leading consumer intermediary brands and specialist networks for mortgage advisers.

Through its partner firms known as Appointed Representatives (ARs), MAB has approximately 2,000 advisers providing expert advice to customers on a range of mortgage, specialist lending, protection, and general insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.