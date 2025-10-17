Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

The Monarch Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.02 and traded as low as $220.10. Monarch Cement shares last traded at $225.00, with a volume of 1,445 shares traded.
Monarch Cement Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.59.
Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter. Monarch Cement had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $67.83 million for the quarter.
Monarch Cement Dividend Announcement
About Monarch Cement
The Monarch Cement Company engages in the manufacture and sale of portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Monarch Cement
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Salesforce’s Long-Awaited Inflection is Here: Rally On!
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Rocket Lab USA Receives Wall Street Validation: Time to Buy?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Archer Buys Rival’s Patent Treasure Trove in Strategic Move
Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.