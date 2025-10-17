Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

The Monarch Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.02 and traded as low as $220.10. Monarch Cement shares last traded at $225.00, with a volume of 1,445 shares traded.

Monarch Cement Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter. Monarch Cement had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $67.83 million for the quarter.

Monarch Cement Dividend Announcement

About Monarch Cement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 140.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. Monarch Cement’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

The Monarch Cement Company engages in the manufacture and sale of portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

