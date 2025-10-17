Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.82 and traded as low as $5.88. Wienerberger shares last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 47,736 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Wienerberger in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wienerberger has an average rating of “Buy”.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBRBY
Wienerberger Stock Up 3.7%
About Wienerberger
Wienerberger AG produces and sells clay blocks, facing bricks, roof tiles, and pavers in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers wall, façade, and roof system for single, two, and multi-family homes, and non-residential construction; paving and water management for gardens, pavements, and parking areas; and electrical cooling and heating installation, drinking water and wastewater, garden irrigation, irrigation systems and water storage.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wienerberger
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Salesforce’s Long-Awaited Inflection is Here: Rally On!
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Rocket Lab USA Receives Wall Street Validation: Time to Buy?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Archer Buys Rival’s Patent Treasure Trove in Strategic Move
Receive News & Ratings for Wienerberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wienerberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.