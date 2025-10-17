Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF $IGLD

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Free Report) by 375.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,714 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.87% of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IGLD. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF alerts:

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Price Performance

IGLD stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.10.

About FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.