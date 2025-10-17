Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 145.1% in the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $91.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $80.65 and a 52 week high of $94.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2527 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

