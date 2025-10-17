Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 1,810 Shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF $SFLR

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 105.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 121.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 118,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 65,001 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after buying an additional 19,242 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:SFLR opened at $35.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of -0.70. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $36.41.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Cuts Dividend

About Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

