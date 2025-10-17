Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 3,002 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4,829.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $32.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.69. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $32.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

