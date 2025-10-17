Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD) Now Covered by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Opus Genetics in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Opus Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Opus Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Opus Genetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Opus Genetics Stock Up 0.5%

IRD stock opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $120.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15. Opus Genetics has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. Opus Genetics had a negative net margin of 377.89% and a negative return on equity of 384.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Opus Genetics will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opus Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opus Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Opus Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opus Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Voss Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Opus Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Opus Genetics Inc is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of unmet needs of patients with refractive and retinal eye disorders. Opus Genetics Inc, formerly known as Ocuphire Pharma Inc, is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

