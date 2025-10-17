JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Stock Price

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FLNC. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $13.00 target price on Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $19.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fluence Energy has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.24 and a beta of 2.76.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $602.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.52 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Fluence Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fluence Energy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Fluence Energy by 25.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fluence Energy by 462.6% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the second quarter worth $68,000. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

