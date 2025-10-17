Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 2,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 8,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $111.90 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $106.04 and a 52-week high of $112.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.10 and its 200 day moving average is $109.89.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

