Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Price

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SEDG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and eleven have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $20.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $40.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.28. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $41.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.58.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 177.64% and a negative return on equity of 191.53%. The firm had revenue of $289.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.79) earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. SolarEdge Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 612.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,448,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,600,000 after buying an additional 1,245,445 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,082,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,695,000 after buying an additional 1,199,801 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 10,038.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,109,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,945,000 after buying an additional 1,098,284 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 213.4% in the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,490,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,409,000 after buying an additional 1,015,017 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

