Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $103,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,806,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811,598 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,050,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,068,000 after acquiring an additional 533,545 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,825,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,965,000 after acquiring an additional 96,306 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,343,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,528,000 after acquiring an additional 46,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,231,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,404,000 after acquiring an additional 151,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $94.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.65 and a 200-day moving average of $88.47. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $95.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

