Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 455 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. $WMG

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton decreased its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 528.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Warner Music Group Price Performance

WMG opened at $32.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.12. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $36.64.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 39.95% and a net margin of 4.59%.Warner Music Group’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Articles

