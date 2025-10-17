Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Invests $76,000 in iShares Global 100 ETF $IOO

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 605.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 338.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IOO opened at $119.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.48. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $82.79 and a 12-month high of $122.12.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

