Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Acquires 140 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $1,085,600,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $882,396,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2,401.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,066,817 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $445,056,000 after buying an additional 2,944,193 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Applied Materials by 43.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,573,673 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,853,000 after buying an additional 1,691,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 23.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,860,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,140,836,000 after buying an additional 1,502,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $172.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.08.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $227.72 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $232.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.99 and its 200-day moving average is $173.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.93%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

