MetLife, Inc. $MET Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of MetLife worth $41,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR increased its holdings in MetLife by 251.6% during the 2nd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 20,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in MetLife by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in MetLife by 577.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 11,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in MetLife by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 664,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,479,000 after acquiring an additional 134,799 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

MetLife Price Performance

MET opened at $77.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $89.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.86.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%.The company had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 38.47%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

