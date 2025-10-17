New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 475,236 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of EOG Resources worth $56,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 16.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 37.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 162,603 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $20,852,000 after acquiring an additional 44,687 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 14.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 104,517 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,861 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Melius Research started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.35.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:EOG opened at $107.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.20. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.52 and a 12-month high of $138.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.EOG Resources’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.