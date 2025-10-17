New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,958 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of United Rentals worth $42,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 5.2% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 1,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $702.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,128.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $895.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $956.13.

United Rentals Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $1,005.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $948.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $794.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.73. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $525.91 and a 1-year high of $1,021.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.11%.The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.70 EPS. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.