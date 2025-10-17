New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 2,896 Shares of Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 527,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Corteva worth $39,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $505,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 20.7% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 90,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 15,448 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Corteva by 68.5% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,223,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,183,000 after acquiring an additional 497,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 28.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,851,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,476,000 after acquiring an additional 634,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 70.3% in the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 164,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after acquiring an additional 67,869 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Corteva from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays raised Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Corteva from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $61.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.90. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $77.41.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 8.16%.The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

In other news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 49,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,655,240.40. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

