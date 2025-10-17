New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in The Kroger Co. $KR

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Kroger worth $48,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Kroger by 6,840.0% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Down 0.4%

KR stock opened at $68.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.60 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.14 and a 200-day moving average of $69.10.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.08 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 1.86%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Barclays began coverage on Kroger in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Kroger from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

