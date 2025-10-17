HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of HCA Healthcare worth $65,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,194,716.52. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $419.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $409.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $289.98 and a one year high of $439.01. The company has a market capitalization of $98.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 7,363.11% and a net margin of 8.21%.The company had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Wall Street Zen raised HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $438.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.07.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

