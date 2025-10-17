Moran Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,967 Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. True Vision MN LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total value of $22,493,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 591,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,170,943.39. This trade represents a 27.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 1,568,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $156,810,731.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,181,462 shares of company stock worth $567,328,871 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.94.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $131.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.72, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.42. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.93 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 50.13%.The company’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Further Reading

