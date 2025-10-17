Moran Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,967 Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. True Vision MN LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total value of $22,493,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 591,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,170,943.39. This trade represents a 27.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 1,568,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $156,810,731.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,181,462 shares of company stock worth $567,328,871 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HOOD
Robinhood Markets Price Performance
NASDAQ HOOD opened at $131.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.72, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.42. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $153.86.
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.93 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 50.13%.The company’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.
About Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Robinhood Markets
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Salesforce’s Long-Awaited Inflection is Here: Rally On!
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Rocket Lab USA Receives Wall Street Validation: Time to Buy?
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Archer Buys Rival’s Patent Treasure Trove in Strategic Move
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.