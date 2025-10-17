Rep. Kevin Hern Sells Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock

Representative Kevin Hern (R-Oklahoma) recently sold shares of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). In a filing disclosed on October 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Masimo stock on September 26th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “HERN FAMILY FOUNDATION” account.

Representative Kevin Hern also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Masimo alerts:

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 9/26/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) on 9/26/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 9/26/2025.

Masimo Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of MASI stock opened at $147.22 on Friday. Masimo Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $133.70 and a fifty-two week high of $194.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Masimo had a positive return on equity of 26.54% and a negative net margin of 24.85%.The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Masimo Corporation will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at $29,000. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Masimo by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MASI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Masimo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Zacks Research raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Masimo

Insider Transactions at Masimo

In related news, Director William R. Jellison bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.98 per share, for a total transaction of $437,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,790 shares in the company, valued at $699,244.20. This trade represents a 167.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Hern

Kevin Hern (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on November 13, 2018. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Hern (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Kevin Hern went into business as a McDonald’s franchisee in 1999. He acquired 10 McDonald’s franchises by 2012. He served on the McDonald’s National Leadership Team for 13 years, including the tax policy team, the insurance corporation, and as chairman of the economics team. From 2011 to 2015, he was chairman of the finance committee of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.

About Masimo

(Get Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.