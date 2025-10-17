Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $210.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAC. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Stock Performance

PAC stock opened at $221.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.13. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico has a 1 year low of $163.76 and a 1 year high of $259.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.08.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.05). Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The company had revenue of $584.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $4.4656 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $4.32. This represents a yield of 350.0%. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico’s payout ratio is 81.95%.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 0.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 82,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,458,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 11,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 27,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

