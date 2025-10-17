Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 234.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $138.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.95. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.69 and a 52-week high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 19.42%.The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 21.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Stephens lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $148.00 price target on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ODFL

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.