DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Shares Purchased by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DASH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $306.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC set a $300.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.47.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In related news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 24,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $6,799,285.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 909,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,696,553.28. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $12,180,324.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 993,105 shares of company stock worth $248,566,566 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH opened at $266.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $113.92 billion, a PE ratio of 148.15 and a beta of 1.71. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.80 and a 52-week high of $285.50.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

