Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM Shares Acquired by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 131.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $139.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.59. The stock has a market cap of $65.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $112.05 and a one year high of $142.22.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

