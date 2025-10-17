Moran Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Nucor Corporation $NUE

Moran Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,959,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,484,965,000 after buying an additional 745,671 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Nucor by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,920,000 after purchasing an additional 355,364 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,772,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,342,000 after purchasing an additional 92,363 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $194,804,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,610,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,863,000 after purchasing an additional 226,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE opened at $132.55 on Friday. Nucor Corporation has a one year low of $97.59 and a one year high of $170.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.75.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06. Nucor had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $182.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.60.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,150,050.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 82,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,857,956.14. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $903,520.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,882.24. The trade was a 21.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,309 shares of company stock valued at $4,553,771. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

