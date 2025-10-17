Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Unloaded Rep. Thomas H. Kean, Jr.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. (R-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). In a filing disclosed on October 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Oracle stock on September 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “KEAN FAMILY PARTNERSHIP” account.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oracle alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 9/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 9/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 9/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) on 9/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) on 9/3/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) on 9/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 8/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 8/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) on 8/22/2025.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $312.53 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $270.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.53.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,278,874 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,916,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,461 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,459,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $16,060,427,000 after buying an additional 1,252,723 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,760,048,000 after buying an additional 120,889 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,275,378,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,884,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,941,195,000 after acquiring an additional 59,164 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Oracle from $221.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Oracle to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $363.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,784. This trade represents a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $641,958.02. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,225 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,394.75. This represents a 7.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,769 shares of company stock valued at $36,428,967. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Representative Kean

Thomas Kean Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Kean (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Thomas Kean Jr. lives in Westfield, New Jersey. Kean earned a master’s degree from the Tufts University Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. His career experience includes working with the Environmental Protection Agency during the George H.W. Bush administration and as an advisor to former U.S. Representative Bob Franks, a firefighter, and an emergency medical technician. Kean has served as the vice president of a fire department.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.