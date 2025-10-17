Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited $CB

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB stock opened at $268.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.47 and its 200-day moving average is $281.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $106.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.54. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $252.16 and a twelve month high of $306.91.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 17.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, Director Michael Corbat purchased 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $661,010. This trade represents a 20.99% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CB. Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chubb from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Chubb from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chubb from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $317.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.28.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

