Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Position in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Groupe la Francaise purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUBB. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $417.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $420.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.00.

Hubbell Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of HUBB opened at $428.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $431.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $401.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hubbell Inc has a 1-year low of $299.42 and a 1-year high of $481.35.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 27.63%. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.650-18.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.