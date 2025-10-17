Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $BUD Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 578.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,302 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,721 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 19,941 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,720 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BUD shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $61.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.59. The company has a market cap of $120.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $45.94 and a fifty-two week high of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

