Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. $SLGN

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 91.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan during the first quarter valued at $302,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Silgan by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Silgan by 1.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Silgan by 8.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Silgan by 2,754.3% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $55.00 price target on Silgan and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Silgan from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Silgan from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.89.

NYSE:SLGN opened at $43.52 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.29 and a twelve month high of $58.14. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). Silgan had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 4.90%.The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Silgan has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.850-4.050 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 11,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $513,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 142,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,052.60. This trade represents a 7.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

